Video: Paulo Dybala magic makes Juve’s #GoalOfTheDay

April 24, 2021 - 8:53 am

Juventus have shared another beauty of a goal onto their official Twitter this weekend, with this edition coming courtesy of Paulo Dybala.

The Argentine hasn’t enjoyed the best of seasons having struggled with injuries as well as suffering with Covid-19, and is currently just one goal away from joining Juve’s 100-club.

The below was a beautifully worked goal, with some intricate passing leaving their rivals scrambling and completely unable to stop us.

Which other Dybala goals are worthy of the #GoalOfTheDay?

