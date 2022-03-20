Video: Paulo Dybala marks return to line-up with the early goal

Paulo Dybala has taken less than five minutes of action to score open the scoring for Juventus against Salernitana this afternoon.

The Argentine has been missing for a number of weeks with injury, and made his return to action when coming off the bench against Villarreal in midweek, and marked his return the starting line-up with an early goal.

Pictures courtesy of Dazn

With such an early goal, you can’t help but think ahead to how many we could finish with against the league’s bottom-placed side, with Inter Milan recently beating them 5-0 a target we could potentially aim for.

How many do you think we will score inside the 90 minutes?

Patrick