Video: Paulo Dybala opens the scoring against Genoa

Paulo Dybala has scored the opening goal for Juventus this evening to put his side 1-0 up against Genoa.

The Argentine has not enjoyed the best season so far, but he has done some nice work to earn himself the goal.

It hasn’t been the most exciting match so far, with few clearcut chances being carved out, but the former Palermo forward has made his own chance here.

Paulo Dybala gets the goal Juve have been looking for! ⚫⚪ An important finish for his first Serie A goal of the season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/KGnRnu26kt — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) December 13, 2020

Can we go on and secure the all-important three points?

Patrick