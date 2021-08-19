Videos

Video: Paulo Dybala scores the first goal in our brand new third kit

August 19, 2021 - 6:53 pm

Paulo Dybala has opened the scoring early on in Juventus’s friendly match against our Under-23 side this evening, controlling with his left before firing home.

The Old Lady would be expected to come away with the win over their youth side of course, but this is more of an exhibition match in which some of the younger players can try and show new manager Max Allegri what they can do against their elders, and so far it has been one-sided, and we didn’t take long to get off the mark.


Pictures courtesy of Sky Sport Calcio

Dybala has found some lovely form in pre-season, and you would expect that he will be a key player in our opening match this weekend as well as throughout the campaign, and his latest goal will certainly not have disappointed.

2 Comments

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn August 19, 2021 at 7:15 pm

    3 goals in a friendly…look at that! WE SCORE GOALS PLAYING AS A TEAM! ohhh wait…who`s missing?? hmmmm the phallacy destroyed yet again, just like against Bologna on the final day.

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn August 19, 2021 at 7:17 pm

    the strip though….i thought it might look good on the move but….ooof! guess they contractually have to wear it once!?

