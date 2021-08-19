Video: Paulo Dybala scores the first goal in our brand new third kit

Paulo Dybala has opened the scoring early on in Juventus’s friendly match against our Under-23 side this evening, controlling with his left before firing home.

The Old Lady would be expected to come away with the win over their youth side of course, but this is more of an exhibition match in which some of the younger players can try and show new manager Max Allegri what they can do against their elders, and so far it has been one-sided, and we didn’t take long to get off the mark.



Pictures courtesy of Sky Sport Calcio

Dybala has found some lovely form in pre-season, and you would expect that he will be a key player in our opening match this weekend as well as throughout the campaign, and his latest goal will certainly not have disappointed.

Patrick