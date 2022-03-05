Video – Paulo Dybala trains with the squad ahead of Juventus-Spezia

Amidst the current injury crisis, Max Allegri is eagerly awaiting the return of his players to bolster his currently-depleted squad.

Luckily for the manager, his main star is about to make his return from injury, as Paulo Dybala took part in the team’s training session on Friday and looked to be in good shape.

The Argentine has been suffering from recurring injury setbacks in the last couple of seasons, but thankfully his layoff was a short one this time.

Daniele Rugani and Federico Bernardeschi are also training with the squad again.