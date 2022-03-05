Club News

Video – Paulo Dybala trains with the squad ahead of Juventus-Spezia

March 5, 2022 - 2:00 pm

Amidst the current injury crisis, Max Allegri is eagerly awaiting the return of his players to bolster his currently-depleted squad.

Luckily for the manager, his main star is about to make his return from injury, as Paulo Dybala took part in the team’s training session on Friday and looked to be in good shape.

The Argentine has been suffering from recurring injury setbacks in the last couple of seasons, but thankfully his layoff was a short one this time.

Daniele Rugani and Federico Bernardeschi are also training with the squad again.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Matthias Ginter

Juventus tracking German international in attempt to bolster aging backline

March 5, 2022

Dybala’s agent lands in Turin – Renewal or breakup?

March 5, 2022
Pogba

Will Pogba return to Juventus? La Gazzetta believes it’s possible

March 5, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.