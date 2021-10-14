Video – Paulo Dybala’s best goals and skills in 2021

2021 hasn’t exactly been Paulo Dybala’s best season. The Argentine has been suffering from recurring injury problems which is shrinking his playing time.

Nonetheless, this hasn’t completely prevented La Joya from displaying his skills whenever he found himself fit enough.

The Juventus striker scored some memorable goals throughout the year, including the one against Napoli in April following his long hiatus, as well as scoring the Bianconeri’s first goal of the new season at Udinese in August.