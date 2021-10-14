Club News

Video – Paulo Dybala’s best goals and skills in 2021

October 14, 2021 - 8:15 am

2021 hasn’t exactly been Paulo Dybala’s best season. The Argentine has been suffering from recurring injury problems which is shrinking his playing time.

Nonetheless, this hasn’t completely prevented La Joya from displaying his skills whenever he found himself fit enough.

The Juventus striker scored some memorable goals throughout the year, including the one against Napoli in April following his long hiatus, as well as scoring the Bianconeri’s first goal of the new season at Udinese in August.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Roma could be without their hitman for Juventus clash

October 14, 2021
Romagnoli Juventus

Milan want to renew their captain’s contract but Raiola might prefer Juventus switch

October 14, 2021
Vlahovic

Fiorentina wants one last chance to convince Juventus target to stay

October 14, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.