Dybala
Video: Paulo Dybala’s strike doubles Juve’s lead over Genoa

December 5, 2021 - 9:33 pm

Paulo Dybala has continued his fine form to score for Juventus today against Genoa.

The Argentine star has been amongst our best players all season, with only injuries disrupting his form, and he has found the net once again today.

He’s had a few chances this evening, and is well deserving of his latest effort, cutting to left before scoring to the right of the goalkeeper.

This goal will surely confirm the three points for Juve with less than 10 minutes to play, coming after a little tension had begun to show.

