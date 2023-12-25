The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing the highlights of club legend Pavel Nedved in 2003.

The Czech winger ended up winning the Ballon d’Or for his marvelous displays throughout the campaign.

His highlights feature incredible goals and brilliant assists, including fabulous link-ups with Alessandro Del Piero.

Nedved famously led Juventus to the Champions League final that year after putting Barcelona and Real Madrid to the sword, but sadly missed out on the final against Milan through suspension.