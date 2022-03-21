Video: Pavel Nedved volleys his way to Juve’s #GoalOfTheDay

Pavel Nedved was one of may all-time favourite players, and the technique used to score today’s #GoalOfTheDay for Juventus was a delight.

The Czech wideman spent eight enjoyable seasons with the Old Lady whilst playing alongside number of all-time greats during that time, and while there was a number of special footballing moments during his time in Turin, this volley against Roma was definitely one of them.

What’s your favourite Pavel moment?

Patrick