Videos

Video: Pavel Nedved volleys his way to Juve’s #GoalOfTheDay

March 21, 2022 - 9:02 pm

Pavel Nedved was one of may all-time favourite players, and the technique used to score today’s #GoalOfTheDay for Juventus was a delight.

The Czech wideman spent eight enjoyable seasons with the Old Lady whilst playing alongside number of all-time greats during that time, and while there was a number of special footballing moments during his time in Turin, this volley against Roma was definitely one of them.

What’s your favourite Pavel moment?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Dybala

‘The decision has been made’ – Juve director confirms Dybala reports

March 21, 2022
Raspadori

Juventus have plans to replace Morata or Kean if they leave the club

March 21, 2022
Chiellini and Bonucci

These Juventus stars might not feature for Italy from the start

March 21, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.