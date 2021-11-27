Video – Pepe’s sublime freekick wins Goal of the Day

On this day in 2010, Juventus hosted their rivals Fiorentina at the Olimpico Stadium in Turin.

Of course this wasn’t a happy period for the Bianconeri, and Marco Motta’s own goal gifted the visitors an early lead.

Luigi Del Neri’s men spent the majority of the match trailing, but Simone Pepe salvaged a point with a spectacular freekick.

Almost everyone expected the winger to cross it, but instead, he went straight to the far top corner, with the ball sailing above the Viola goalkeeper.