Club News

Video – Pepe’s sublime freekick wins Goal of the Day

November 27, 2021 - 1:00 pm

On this day in 2010, Juventus hosted their rivals Fiorentina at the Olimpico Stadium in Turin.

Of course this wasn’t a happy period for the Bianconeri, and Marco Motta’s own goal gifted the visitors an early lead.

Luigi Del Neri’s men spent the majority of the match trailing, but Simone Pepe salvaged a point with a spectacular freekick.

Almost everyone expected the winger to cross it, but instead, he went straight to the far top corner, with the ball sailing above the Viola goalkeeper.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Gianluca Scamacca

Sassuolo set their prices for top stars – Who should Juventus pounce for?

November 27, 2021
dybala

The latest probable formations ahead of Juventus-Atalanta

November 27, 2021

What Juventus risk in the latest false accounting allegations

November 27, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.