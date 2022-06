In the latest edition of the Whisper Challenge uploaded by the official Juventus YouTube channel, Mattia Perin went head to head against Federico Chiesa.

But while the second choice goalkeeper made the right guess almost every time, the winger struggled to find what his counterpart was saying, even if the latter tried to help him by gesturing lobsters and frogs with his hands.

Let’s hope Fede finds more success against goalkeepers on the pitch next season.