Perin Szczesnny
Club News

Video – Perin vs Szczesny: Pick your favorite save

June 29, 2022 - 5:30 pm

In the latest instalment of the series, the official Juventus Twitter account asked the fans to vote for their favorite save between two solid goalkeeping efforts.

The first is a fingertip save from Mattia Perin against his compatriot Domenico Berardi during the Bianconeri’s losing effort against Sassuolo, while the second is a fantastic spot kick save from Wojciech Szczesny against Sampdoria’s Antonio Candreva away from home.

My personal pick would be the Pole’s heroics. Would you agree?

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Cambiaso

Juventus ready to finalize swap deal with Genoa

June 29, 2022
kostic

Juve’s pursuit of Europa League winner could turn into a soap opera

June 29, 2022
Benoît Badiashile

Allegri disagrees with Juventus management over transfer target

June 29, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.