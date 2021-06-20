Video: Pessina puts Italy in front as they look to top their group

Italy have continued their fine run of form by taking the lead against Wales, thanks to a finely worked free-kick.
The Azzurri have been dominating the clash so far, with some rare attacking flourishes threatening to get themelves up field, but Donnarumma is yet to be challenged.
The Welsh shot-stopper on the other hand has had to be focused, but he wasn’t able to deny Pessina’s knock-on from Marco Verratti’s free kick.
Juventus forward Federico Chiesa has threatened so far, but hasn’t been able to directly affect the match so far.
