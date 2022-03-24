Mattia Perin
Club News

Video – Pick your best Juventus signer/musician: Perin vs Arthur

March 24, 2022 - 8:30 pm

The official Juventus account decided to run a talent competition, with the players showing off their artistic side.

The club dropped a video containing Arthur Melo’s awkward singing, as well as Mattia Perin playing the piano, asking the fans to vote for their favorite using the Socios app.

Unfortunately for the Brazilian, it’s hard to see how he can win this one. Let’s just hope that he focuses on his football for the time being.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Dybala

Dybala still adamant on ending his Juventus stint on a high note

March 24, 2022
Morata

Juventus have a ploy to drive down Morata’s transfer fee

March 24, 2022
Rudiger

EPL defender edging closer towards Juventus as Real Madrid drop out of the race

March 24, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.