Video – Pick your favorite Juventus goals from the month of December

Following a rocky start to the campaign, December proved to be a relatively positive month for Juventus.

The Bianconeri’s official Twitter account asked the fans to choose their favorite goal from the month between the five nominees.

The list includes Juan Cuadrado’s direct corner kick goal, Moise Kean’s header against Malmo, Federico Bernardeschi’s strike against Cagliari, as well as Lina Hurtig’s volley in the UEFA Women’s Champions League and Mattia Compagnon’s effort for the U23 side.

My personal favorite is Kean’s towering header, mostly due to Bernardeschi’s stunning assist with the outside of his boot.