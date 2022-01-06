Club News

Video – Pick your favorite Juventus goals from the month of December

January 6, 2022 - 11:59 pm

Following a rocky start to the campaign, December proved to be a relatively positive month for Juventus.

The Bianconeri’s official Twitter account asked the fans to choose their favorite goal from the month between the five nominees.

The list includes Juan Cuadrado’s direct corner kick goal, Moise Kean’s header against Malmo, Federico Bernardeschi’s strike against Cagliari, as well as Lina Hurtig’s volley in the UEFA Women’s Champions League and Mattia Compagnon’s effort for the U23 side.

My personal favorite is Kean’s towering header, mostly due to Bernardeschi’s stunning assist with the outside of his boot.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Aubameyang

Report: Juventus among three clubs interested in Arsenal striker

January 6, 2022

Juventus held by Napoli in tough opening encounter of 2022

January 6, 2022
chiesa

Video: Chiesa’s quick-thinking rewarded with equaliser against Napoli

January 6, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.