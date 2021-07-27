Video: Pinpoint Cristiano Ronaldo free-kick routine is the latest #GoalOfTheDay entry

Miralem Pjanic is currently being linked with a possible return to Juventus this summer, and he teams up with current forward Cristiano Ronaldo during the 2019-20 campaign for the latest #GoalOfTheDay entry.

The Portuguese is known to score goals of each and every kind, and we all know that free-kick routines are very rarely taken on, and even more rare they come off perfectly, and the below couldn’t have looked any easier.

It’s exciting to think we could be set to see the pair create more moments like this in the coming season, although it will be interesting to see if CR7 gets the nod to continue on free-kicks as we know he loves to be the man over the ball at every opportunity.

Could Allegri be set to take the responsibility of Cristiano?

Patrick