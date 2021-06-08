Video – Pinsoglio’s fine save against Bologna in Juve’s last match of the season

Twenty two minutes. That’s the total amount of time spent by Carlo Pinsoglio on the pitch in the 2020/21 campaign.

And yet, the third goalkeeper was still able to get himself a highlight reel save, when denying Musa Barrow’s close range thunder.

The Italian was introduced by Andrea Pirlo in Juve’s final match of the season against Bologna, as the match was already sealed and dusted.

Pinsoglio ended up conceding a goal from Riccardo Orsolini, but at least he savored himself a good memory.

It remains to be seen whether the popular shot-stopper will be offered a contract renewal by the management.