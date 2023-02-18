Video – Pirlo’s freekick against Catania is the Goal of the Day

On this day in 2012, Juventus earned a come-from-behind win over Catania en route towards their first Scudetto title in the post-Calciopoli era.

After finding themselves trailing in front of their home crowd, the Bianconeri needed a moment of magic to restore their momentum, and thankfully, Andrea Pirlo was up for the task.

The Maestro equalized the scoring with a lovely freekick, which was later followed by goals from Giorgio Chiellini and Fabio Quagliarella to seal a 3-1 win.