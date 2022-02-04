Video: Pjanic strike picked out as Juventus #GoalOfTheDay

Miralem Pjanic was somewhat of a fans favourite in Turin during his four-year spell with Juventus, and one of his strike’s was picked out by the team’s social media team for today’s #GoalOfTheDay.

The Bosnian international helped us to four league titles from four during his time at the Allianz Stadium, and one could argue that the timing of his departure may well have been part of the reason why our consecutive run of league titles came to an end.

On this day in 2019, he scored our fourth goal of a 7-0 rout of Sassuolo with this sweetly struck effort from outside the box.

It was strange how Pjanic’s departure saw our midfield come under criticism, while he himself failed to find form for Barcelona at the same time. We definitely got the better deal of the two, but I can’t help but think we may have made it 10 in-a-row if we’d turn down the swap deal which saw Arthur and Miralem go in opposite directions.

Was Pjanic’s departure one of the key deals which led to our struggles in recent season?

Patrick