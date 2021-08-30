Video: Platini wonder-strike claims latest #GoalOfTheDay

Michel Platini

may be better known for his former role as president of UEFA in recent years, but he was one of the best footballers ever, and Juventus fans will certainly remember him as just that.

Today’s #GoalOfTheDay was one of many amazing impressive actions undertaken by the midfielder some 29 years ago.

This wasn’t just a showing of his ability to shoot, but his amazing technique and control which many in today’s game are lacking.

Do you have a favourite Platini memory?

Patrick