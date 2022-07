On Tuesday, the official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video showing footage from the club’s training session from earlier in the day.

The Bianconeri are now in their second week of pre-season, and Max Allegri has obviously decided to raise the tempo, as the session included more intense workouts.

Following some training drills, the manager organized a match between the ranks, and his two new signings Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria both displayed impressive skills.