Video – Pogba and Mandzukic combine to score the Goal of the Day

On this day in 2016, Juventus hosted Empoli at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The Bianconeri secured a routine victory which put them closer to their fifth Scudetto title in a row.

Paul Pogba and Mario Mandzukic combined to score the solitary goal of the encounter, and the club’s official Twitter account recognized it as the Goal of the Day.

The Frenchman received the ball on the left side, and following some neat footwork, he picked up the Croatian with a sublime cross.