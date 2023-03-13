Video – Pogba apologizes to Juventus fans for quick exit; Milik also at J-Medical

It has been a busy day at the J-Medical center, with a number of Juventus stars arriving for tests.

The club has now confirmed that Paul Pogba has suffered an adductor injury, so he was expectedly in a sour mood after leaving the medical facility. The midfielder apologized to the supporters who were hoping for a selfie.

For his part, Arkadiusz Milik also made his arrival at J-Medical, as he hopes to recover in time for the Derby d’Italia.

#Pogba alla richiesta di autografi e selfie: “Scusatemi, non ho la testa”. Molto provato emotivamente 🇫🇷⚪️⚫️@GoalItalia pic.twitter.com/w9jJrFp2Ib — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) March 13, 2023