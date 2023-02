On Saturday, Juventus held an open training session at Continassa as the began their preparations for Tuesday’s Derby della Mole against Torino.

The fans in attendance got a closer look at Paul Pogba who displayed encouraging signs in the attacking drills and then in the match between the ranks. Dusan Vlahovic and Matias Soulé also seemed to be in good form.

Following the session, the Bianconeri stars then headed towards the stands and signed autographs for their ecstatic supporters.