This evening, Juventus will host Bologna at the Allianz Stadium for their first home match of the season.

The Bianconeri started their Serie A campaign with an empathic 3-0 win in Udine, but Paul Pogba didn’t take part in the action.

Nevertheless, the Frenchman is displaying signs of improvement in training, playing in a match between the ranks. This could prompt Max Allegri to give him a second-half cameo against the Emilians.

Following a tight contest, Adrien Rabiot scored the winner for the black team in what was a competitive training match between Bianconeri stars.