On Monday, Juventus held an open training session with dozens of fans in attendance at Continassa.

The crowds cheered for every action and goal, with Paul Pogba receiving a warm ovation as he returned to group training. The Frenchman took part in a mini-match between the ranks as his full recovery from a recent setback is edging ever closer.

For his part, Mattia Perin pulled off a few impressive saves, while Moise Kean seemed to be clinical in front of goal.