Video – Poor Juventus succumb to defeat at the hands of Milan

After raising our hopes with back-to-back wins over Bologna and Maccabi Haifa, the spineless version of Juventus reared its ugly head once again at the San Siro.

The Bianconeri started well, but ran out of steam after 15 minutes or so, allowing Milan to control the proceedings.

Fikayo Tomori broke the deadlock just before halftime with a controversial goal preceded by an apparent challenge from Theo Hernandez on Juan Cuadrado.

In the second half, Brahim Diaz took advantage of some poor passing and absurd defending to double the Rossoneri’s lead with a brilliant solo effort.