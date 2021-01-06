Serie A, Videos

Video: Praise for Paulo Dybala as he sets Chiesa through for the opener

January 6, 2021 - 8:11 pm

Federico Chiesa came so close to breaking the deadlock for Juventus against AC Milan as he struck the post moments ago, but scores the opener moments later..

The Rossoneri failed to clear the corner, and while the Old Lady continued to push on, it fell to that man Chiesa.

The Italian wasn’t done however, as we pushed up once again, and thanks to an amazing backheel from Paulo Dybala to put the former Fiorentina star running in on goal, he placed his effort perfectly inside the far post.

https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1346911750247960582

A win here will very much put our side back in the title chase…

Patrick

