Video: Puig completes the rout of Juventus with delightful effort in the dying moments of the match

August 8, 2021 - 10:32 pm

Riqui Puig has closed out the game with the third goal of the match in injury time, making it 3-0 to Barcelona over Juventus.

The Old Lady had little to celebrate this evening having failed to ripple the net once, while their rivals had three goals, as well as two goals disallowed on top of that.

They definitely saved the best until last however, with Puig’s placed effort from just outside the box a worthy end to what had been an open affair.

Thankfully it was just a friendly match, and many of our Italian champions have had very little time to train with the squad after an extended break after their Euro 2020 exploits, and I wouldn’t be reading too much into the result personally.

