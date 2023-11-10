On this day in 2012, Antonio Conte’s Juventus took on Pescara at the Stadio Adriatico. The Bianconeri rooted their hosts by six goals to one.

Fabio Quagliarella had a field day, scoring a memorable hat trick. But his most outstanding strike was a spectacular overhead kick. The club’s official X account picked it as the Goal of the Day.

Arturo Vidal, Kwadwo Asamoah and Sebastian Giovinco delivered the Old Lady’s other three goals. But the day belonged to the Neapolitan striker.