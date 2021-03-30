Club News

Video – Quagliarella’s rocket against Inter is the goal of the day

March 30, 2021 - 5:00 pm

On this day in 2013, Juventus were hosted by their arch-rivals Inter at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium.

This encounter will always be remembered for Fabio Quagliarella’s opener.

The Italian was set-up by Alessandro Matri’s backheel, and unleashed a fabulous long-range rocket that left Samir Handanovic stranded.

The hosts equalized in the second half through Rodrigo Palacio, but the Old Lady sealed the victory when Quagliarella and Matri combined once again to pull off of the winner, as the clash ended 2-1.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

buffon

Official: Juventus legend handed one-match suspension for blasphemy

March 30, 2021
perin

Top Italian clubs keeping tabs on Juventus-owned goalkeeper

March 30, 2021

Report: PSG intersted in Dybala – but his heart is set on another Top European club

March 30, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.