Video – Quagliarella’s rocket against Inter is the goal of the day

On this day in 2013, Juventus were hosted by their arch-rivals Inter at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium.

This encounter will always be remembered for Fabio Quagliarella’s opener.

The Italian was set-up by Alessandro Matri’s backheel, and unleashed a fabulous long-range rocket that left Samir Handanovic stranded.

The hosts equalized in the second half through Rodrigo Palacio, but the Old Lady sealed the victory when Quagliarella and Matri combined once again to pull off of the winner, as the clash ended 2-1.