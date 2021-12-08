Video: Quickfire double for Zenit sends Juventus top of Group H

Chelsea took a very early lead in Russia, only to see Zenit St Petersburg overturn their lead at the break, leaving Juventus top of the group with 45 minutes to play.

The Old Lady are leading their match in Turin, with Federico Bernadeschi and Moise Kean combining to put our side ahead, meaning as things stand, the Blues need nothing less than a win.

Zenit clearly didn’t get the memo with many believing that the group had been decided in our previous group match, but Juve must now be huge favourites to be the seeded team in the group for the KO rounds.

Pictures courtesy of DAZN

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sport Austria

Will Chelsea be able to come back in the second-half?

Patrick