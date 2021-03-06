Videos

Video: Rabiot blasts home to level for Juventus against Lazio

March 6, 2021 - 8:33 pm

Adrien Rabiot has rippled the net to bring the scores level between Juventus and Lazio, and it was some strike.

The French midfielder scored his second goal of the season in putting the Old Lady back on level terms after Joaquin Correa had broken the deadlock early on.

Rabiot picked up the ball inside the box, and decides to riffle off his shot from a tight angle to catch the goalkeeper off guard.



Pictures courtesy of BeinSports & Sport TV

This was some goal by the midfielder, and it should give us confidence to go out and claim all three points in the second half.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Video: Lazio strike the first blow leaving Juventus trailing

March 6, 2021

Image: Confirmed team to take on Lazio with Ronaldo benched

March 6, 2021
sandro

Video – When Del Piero sealed a vital win against Lazio

March 6, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.