Video: Rabiot blasts home to level for Juventus against Lazio

Adrien Rabiot has rippled the net to bring the scores level between Juventus and Lazio, and it was some strike.

The French midfielder scored his second goal of the season in putting the Old Lady back on level terms after Joaquin Correa had broken the deadlock early on.

Rabiot picked up the ball inside the box, and decides to riffle off his shot from a tight angle to catch the goalkeeper off guard.

[🎥 BUT] 🇮🇹 #SerieA

🤯 OH RABIOT !

👏 Le Français égalise pour la Juve face à la Lazio grâce à une frappe de mule sous la barre !https://t.co/NaeqG2yi7D — beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) March 6, 2021





Pictures courtesy of BeinSports & Sport TV

This was some goal by the midfielder, and it should give us confidence to go out and claim all three points in the second half.

