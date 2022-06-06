Video: Rabiot combines sweetly with Ben Yedder to put France ahead

Adrien Rabiot was on point to open the scoring for France today as his side drew with Croatia in the UEFA Nations League.

The French have failed to win a second match in a row from the group stage, losing to Denmark on Friday, and today was marginally better for their side.

Rabiot did his bit however, playing a neat one-two to get in behind the defence before a sweet finish also.



Pictures courtesy of Fox Sports

It remains to be seen whether Rabiot will be staying beyond the summer, with him linked with the Premier League and France, but this was definitely a neatly taken goal which he should be very proud of.

Patrick