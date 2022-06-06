Rabiot
Videos

Video: Rabiot combines sweetly with Ben Yedder to put France ahead

June 6, 2022 - 11:31 pm

Adrien Rabiot was on point to open the scoring for France today as his side drew with Croatia in the UEFA Nations League.

The French have failed to win a second match in a row from the group stage, losing to Denmark on Friday, and today was marginally better for their side.

Rabiot did his bit however, playing a neat one-two to get in behind the defence before a sweet finish also.


Pictures courtesy of Fox Sports

It remains to be seen whether Rabiot will be staying beyond the summer, with him linked with the Premier League and France, but this was definitely a neatly taken goal which he should be very proud of.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Di Maria

Target stalls on Juve offer in hope of sparking Barca interest

June 6, 2022

Watch: Juve’s top 10 goals of 2021-22 including Cuadrado’s direct corner-kick

June 6, 2022
buffon

Buffon reveals the best moment of his life at Juventus

June 6, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.