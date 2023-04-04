Rabiot
Video – Rabiot delivers birthday speech: “Two trophies to win”

April 4, 2023 - 10:00 am

On Monday, the Juventus squad celebrated Adrien Rabiot’s 28th birthday, forcing the Frenchman to deliver a speech on the occasion.

The birthday boy thanked his teammates for their good wishes while calling for everyone to give their best in the final two months of the campaign.

The 2022 World Cup finalist made it clear that the Old Lady’s target remains winning the two trophies, in a reference to the Coppa Italia and the Europa League.

