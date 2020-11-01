Videos

Video: Rabiot give Juventus daylight after tough test

November 1, 2020 - 3:37 pm

Adrien Rabiot has put Juventus 3-1 up after a tough match-up with Spezia.

Cristiano Ronaldo had put our side ahead two minutes after coming onto the pitch just before the hourmark, but the French midfielder has now put us in the driving seat.

We should now be able to coast to the three points, and could well add some more to our tally as we look to build confidence after some tough results of late.

How many more will Juventus score with 20 minutes left to play?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores moments into reappearance

November 1, 2020

Video: Spezia level but Juventus will be cursing their luck

November 1, 2020

Video: Alvaro Morata has offside overturned by VAR for 1-0 lead

November 1, 2020

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.