Video: Rabiot give Juventus daylight after tough test

Adrien Rabiot has put Juventus 3-1 up after a tough match-up with Spezia.

Cristiano Ronaldo had put our side ahead two minutes after coming onto the pitch just before the hourmark, but the French midfielder has now put us in the driving seat.

We should now be able to coast to the three points, and could well add some more to our tally as we look to build confidence after some tough results of late.

MAIS UM BELO GOL DA JUVENTUS! 👏🏼 Após lindo lançamento de Chiesa, Rabiot dribla o zagueiro e toca na saída do goleiro para fazer o terceiro da Velha Senhora contra o Spezia! #ItalianoNoEIPlus

Assista AGORA ao jogaço no @EIPlus (https://t.co/P1YYAP8oK5) e na TNT!

How many more will Juventus score with 20 minutes left to play?

