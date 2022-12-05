Rabiot
Club News

Video – Rabiot insists that Mbappe’s WC exploits is down to the collective

December 5, 2022 - 8:00 am

Following a comfortable win over Poland, France have booked their place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Once again, Kylian Mbappé was the ultimate star of the show with two goals to his name, but for his national teammate Adrien Rabiot, the largest chunk of credit must go to the collective.

The Juventus midfielder praises the PSG striker for his brilliance, but insists that it wouldn’t have been possible without the help of his teammates, especially the ones who cover for him at the back.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Silva

Report – Juventus is tracking exciting Benfica teenager

December 5, 2022
Haaland

More wiretaps reveal Juventus interest in the likes of Haaland and Tonali

December 4, 2022
Rabiot

Joy and sadness for Juventus stars as Rabiot’s France eliminate Milik’s Poland

December 4, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.