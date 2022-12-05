Video – Rabiot insists that Mbappe’s WC exploits is down to the collective

Following a comfortable win over Poland, France have booked their place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Once again, Kylian Mbappé was the ultimate star of the show with two goals to his name, but for his national teammate Adrien Rabiot, the largest chunk of credit must go to the collective.

The Juventus midfielder praises the PSG striker for his brilliance, but insists that it wouldn’t have been possible without the help of his teammates, especially the ones who cover for him at the back.