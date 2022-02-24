rabiot
Video – Rabiot or De Ligt? ESPN pundits discuss the culprit behind Parejo’s goal

February 24, 2022 - 4:00 pm

Despite coming away with a decent draw away from home, Juventus could have returned with a better result from their first leg encounter against Villarreal in the Champions League round of 16.

However, a defensive fumble at the back allowed Dani Parejo to score the equalizer. While Adrien Rabiot failed to track the Spaniard’s run, Mathijs de Ligt couldn’t rectify the situation.

ESPN pundits Steve Nicol and Frank Leboeuf discuss who’s to blame from the mess-up, while trying to understand the reasoning behind Max Allegri’s post-match comments towards the Frenchman.

