Video: Rabiot scores from distance to give Juventus the lead

Juventus have taken the lead over Sassuolo this evening, but the goal has come against the run of play.

The Old Lady haven’t started the match brightly, clearly suffering as second-best on the night thus far, but the early goal may well see things shift in our favour.

Sassuolo failed to convert their penalty, and have been causing all sorts of trouble at one end of the pitch, but Adrien Rabiot has single-handedly given our side the advantage.



Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

So far this team has shown no fight, or anger about their current situation, and despite the lead, I have zero confidence in us seeing this out on current form.

