Video – Ramos believes that Ronaldo can handle the criticism

March 13, 2021 - 7:30 pm

In the wake of Juve’s disappointing Champions League elimination at the hands of Porto, Cristiano Ronaldo has been the target of some harsh criticism.

The Portuguese star had a poor performance in general, and was blamed for his part in Porto’s second goal, when he turned his back to Oliveira’s freekick while standing in the wall.

However, his former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos believes that the five time Ballon d’Or winner is strong enough to handle all the negativity directed towards him at the moment.

