Video: Ramsey closes out the result but Ronaldo’s ball makes it

Aaron Ramsey closed out the result with the winning goal against Sampdoria in injury time, closing out the result at 2-0 to Juventus.

The Old Lady could possibly have been considered as second-best in the final 45 minutes, but one moment of brilliance from Cristiano Ronaldo has put both Aaron Ramsey and Juan Cuadrado through on goal, and the pair combined with ease.

We move back within seven points of AC Milan with the victory, having played a match less, and we are very much focussed on our target.

Patrick