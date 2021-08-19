ramsey
Video: Ramsey makes it three as Juventus Under-23 put in their place in opening half

August 19, 2021 - 7:32 pm

Aaron Ramsey has made sure that Juventus will go into the second-half very comfortably thanks to Paulo Dybala’s great vision.

The Welshman cut-in from wide to find space in behind the defence before calmly slotting the ball away after Paulo Dybala spotted his team-mates run perfectly to play through a crowded area.

The Argentine was also amongst the goals in the match, opening the scoring from Alvaro Morata’s pass into the box, before the Spaniard doubled that lead himself.


Pictures courtesy of Sky Sport Calcio

The team is looking comfortable this evening, as expected against our youngsters, and it is no surprise to see eleven changes made at half-time.

Patrick

Avatar

