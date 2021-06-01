Video – Ramsey proclaims his intention to remain at Juventus

Whilst preparing to take part in the upcoming Euro 2020 with the Welsh national team, Aaron Ramsey gave an interview to Sky Sports, discussing the difficulties he faced at Juventus.

The former Arsenal man arrived to the club as a free agent in the summer of 2019, but his first two campaigns have been marred by injuries and some inconsistent performances.

Whilst the midfielder admitted his struggles in Italy, he assured that he will return to Turin after the conclusion of the summer tournament, as he is after all a “Juventus player”.

Nonetheless, it remains to be whether he’ll be staying for another season with the Old Lady or if the club will find him a buyer.