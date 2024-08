The official Juventus YouTube channel has uploaded a video containing the Top 5 goals from Dusan Vlahovic during the 2023/24 Serie A campaign.

The list begins with a clinical header against Bologna early in the season, followed by a volley in Lecce.

The Serbian’s majestic ball control and right-footed strike against Lazio lands in third place, while the top two spots are reserved for his sensational brace against Sassuolo. which feature a long-range effort and a wonderful free-kick.