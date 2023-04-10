Video – Ravanelli’s strike against Udinese is the Juventus Goal of the Day

On this day in 1996, Juventus hosted Udinese at the Stadio delle Alpi in Turin. The match ended 2-1 in favor of the home side with Pietro Vierchowod scoring the winner, but Fabrizio Ravanelli’s opener earned the Goal of the Day recognition from the club’s official Twitter account.

“The White Feather” received the ball with his back to the goal and his marker on his shoulder, but he still found a way to turn and hustle a shot past the goalkeeper.