Video Re-cap: All Goals & Highlights as Juve sealed their place in Coppa Italia final

April 22, 2022 - 10:02 pm

Juventus sealed their place in the Coppa Italia final this week with the 2-0 win over Fiorentina, meaning we qualify to take on Inter Milan in the final with the 3-0 aggregate victory.

The Old Lady sealed their initial advantage thanks to a fortunate own goal late into their clash in Florence, with Juan Cuadrado’s whipped cross being clattered in by the defender.

Fiorentina showed fight over both legs, but their finishing just wasn’t up to the standard to beat either Wojciech Szczesny or Mattia Perin in either leg.

Goals from Bernadeschi and Danilo sealed the victory in the end, with two neat goals to send us into the final.

Can Juventus complete the defence of their Coppa Italia which they won last season?

Patrick

Avatar

