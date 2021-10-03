Video: Re-live all the highlights from Juventus’s victory over Torino including Locatelli strike

Juventus earned a hard-fought victory over Torino yesterday to keep our winning run going, with Manuel Locatelli scoring the winner late on.

We had to soak up plenty of pressure in the opening 45 minutes as our rivals showed their hunger to bring the game to us, but our defence was in top form to limit their clear-cut opportunities. In the second-half however, we really turned the tables on our rivals, possibly down to switching Federico Chiesa to a central role and bringing on Juan Cuadrado down the right at the break.

Are Juventus showing that they can win matches the hard way now? Will we need to focus on defence until we build up our confidence to play more attacking, or will the manager be keen to focus on our defending going forwards?

Patrick