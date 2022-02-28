Video: Re-live Vlahovic’s winning goal against Empoli from the weekend

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic continued his fine run of form by scoring a neat brace against Empoli this weekend to fire himself to the top of the Serie A goalscoring charts.

The Serbia international joined the club from Fiorentina at the end of January, and is already making his mark for his new team, almost single-handedly earning points for his new side.

He is showing immense levels of passion and fight as he continues to thrive in the Italian top division, and the control used to retrieve the ball here is a real treat.

