Videos

Video: Re-live Vlahovic’s winning goal against Empoli from the weekend

February 28, 2022 - 2:46 am

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic continued his fine run of form by scoring a neat brace against Empoli this weekend to fire himself to the top of the Serie A goalscoring charts.

The Serbia international joined the club from Fiorentina at the end of January, and is already making his mark for his new team, almost single-handedly earning points for his new side.

He is showing immense levels of passion and fight as he continues to thrive in the Italian top division, and the control used to retrieve the ball here is a real treat.

Pstrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Image: Juventus wish Moise Kean a happy birthday

February 28, 2022

Juventus loanee described as a ‘fantastic prospect’ with ‘excellent technique’

February 27, 2022
Zaniolo

Reports claim that Zaniolo is eyeing Juventus move

February 27, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.