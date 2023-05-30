Video – Recalling 15 stunning goals from Andrea Pirlo at Juventus

Between 2011 and 2015, Andrea Pirlo was one of the main catalysts in the Bianconeri’s revival. The official Juventus YouTube paid tribute to the legendary midfielder by uploading a montage that includes 15 of his most memorable goals

Naturally, the compilation included a flurry of freekicks against the likes of Milan, Roma and Napoli. But his most stunning set-piece effort was arguably against Genoa and the young Mattia Perin.

The video also featured his last-second winner against Torino and a jaw-dropping long-range effort versus Atalanta.