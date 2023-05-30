pirlo
Video – Recalling 15 stunning goals from Andrea Pirlo at Juventus

May 30, 2023 - 12:00 pm

Between 2011 and 2015, Andrea Pirlo was one of the main catalysts in the Bianconeri’s revival. The official Juventus YouTube paid tribute to the legendary midfielder by uploading a montage that includes 15 of his most memorable goals

Naturally, the compilation included a flurry of freekicks against the likes of Milan, Roma and Napoli. But his most stunning set-piece effort was arguably against Genoa and the young Mattia Perin.

The video also featured his last-second winner against Torino and a jaw-dropping long-range effort versus Atalanta.

