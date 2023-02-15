Club News

Video – Recalling Juve’s most memorable goals in Europa League

February 15, 2023 - 1:30 pm

While this isn’t exactly the club’s favorite competition, Juventus will be looking to salvage their campaign with a strong run in the Europa League starting from Thursday’s encounter against Nantes.

The club’s official YouTube channel recalled some of the most memorable Bianconeri goals scored in this competition and its predecessor (UEFA Cup).

The montage includes two fabulous freekicks from Andrea Pirlo, a vintage strike from Alessandro Del Piero, and several other goals from the 90s.

 

